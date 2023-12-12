Like Flowers in Sand special posters: Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung take cheerful strides in sports K-drama
ENA has released new special posters for upcoming sports K-drama, Like Flowers in Sand where the lead pair Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung can be seen taking cheerful strides. Read on!
-
Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung exude cheerful energy in Like Flowers in Sand's special posters
-
Know more about upcoming sports drama Like Flowers in Sand
Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung, starring in the sports drama 'Like Flowers in Sand,' are showcased exuding cheerful energy as they take strides in ENA's new special posters. Slated for December 20, the show centers on ssireum, a traditional Korean wrestling sport conducted in sand-covered rings, as hinted in the drama's title. Get a glimpse of the revealed posters here.
Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung exude cheerful energy with their strides in Like Flowers in Sand's special posters
ENA's unveiling of special posters for the impending sports drama, "Like Flowers in Sand," on December 12 generated excitement. Featuring lead actors Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung exuding cheerful and optimistic energy, one poster captures their vibrant camaraderie. Another group poster showcases six pivotal characters, each exuding a youthful and radiant vibe, taking spirited strides in unison.
The posters offer a glimpse into the drama's energetic tone and the dynamic relationships between characters. Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung's infectious optimism sets the stage for a lively narrative, hinting at the camaraderie and youthful spirit central to the storyline. As ENA teases the audience with these vibrant visuals, anticipation grows for the series' release, promising a compelling and engaging sports drama experience when it hits the screens.
More details about upcoming sports drama Like Flowers in Sand
Set to debut on December 20 via ENA and Genie TV, Like Flowers in Sand boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. The series intricately weaves the narrative of Kim Baek Doo, hailing from a lineage of wrestlers, intending to retire from the sport. However, his trajectory shifts dramatically upon reconnecting with childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung. The drama is poised to explore themes of wrestling legacy, personal choices, and the impact of serendipitous encounters on one's life. With a stellar cast and a storyline poised to delve into the complexities of relationships and aspirations, Like Flowers in Sand anticipates an engrossing narrative that transcends the wrestling ring, promising viewers a compelling journey of self-discovery and connection.
