Like Flowers in Sand starring Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung sets new personal best ratings before finale week

Like Flowers in Sand, featuring Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung, is heading towards its finale week. According to Nielsen Korea, the romance drama has garnered an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent for its tenth episode. It marks the drama’s personal highest viewership ratings to date.

Like Flowers in Sand is a sports-romance drama that airs on ENA every Wednesday and Thursday. Next week, the 12-episode-long show will come to an end. The drama follows the journey of Kim Baek Doo (played by actor Jang Dong Yoon), who comes from a prestigious ssireum (traditional Korean wrestling) family. Despite being an ace ssireum player himself, he is contemplating retirement for personal reasons. At this juncture of his life, he meets his childhood companion, Oh Yoo-Kyung (Lee Ju Myoung), who plays a significant role in changing his destiny.

Oh Yoo Kyung is the management team leader for Kim Baek Doo’s ssireum team, which is considering disbandment in the near future. She becomes the driving force behind this team and helps all the players navigate the challenges in order to save the team from dissolution.

Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung

Jang Dong Yoon is one of the leading actors of today’s generation. The actor rose to stardom with the portrayal of the role of a perfect student in the teenage rom-com drama School 2017. Last year, he enthralled the audience with back-to-back hit series, namely Oasis and Daily Dose of Sunshine. In 2024, the actor also starred in another drama titled My Man Is Cupid, apart from the ongoing show Flowers in Sand.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo Myung debuted as a model and started her acting career with the crime-comedy series My Fellow Citizens (2019). She is best known for popular K-dramas, namely, Kairos (2020) and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

