Like Flowers in Sand teaser 2: Jang Dong Yoon ready to take over Ssireum world in sports K-drama

Like Fowers in the Sand featuring Jang Dong Yoon has been slated to release on December 20. The sports drama revolves around traditional Korean wrestling ssireum. Lee Joo Myung, who was a part of Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, will be taking the role of the female lead. Here is a look at the second teaser released.

Like Flowers in the Sand teaser 2 breakdown

Jand Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung will be taking on the lead roles for the upcoming drama, Like Flowers in the Sand. The second teaser reveals the struggles the prodigy ssireum player has to go through. The main character Kim Baek Doo comes from a family of ssireum players. He is a gifted sports person which adds to all the more stress for him. He decides to gamble even gamble his life for the game. But he decides to retire until he crosses paths with Oh Yoo Kyung.

Flowers Bloom Even in the Sand: Release date, cast, summary, and other details

Like Flowers in Sand is all set to premiere on December 20 on ENA and Genie TV. The cast includes Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myoung, Yun Jong Seok, Kim Bora, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung.

Actor Jang Dong Yoon made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company. He has also starred in Solomon's Perjury. With the gender-bender, The Tale of Nokdu, Jang Dong Yoon rose to popularity. He continued his streak as he appeared in many hits like Joseon Exorcist, Search, Oasis, and more. He will be taking the lead in the fantasy romantic comedy My Man is a Cupid too.

Lee Joo Myung made her debut in 2019 with the KBS drama My Fellow Citizens. She has also been a part of Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Missing: The Other Side and many more dramas.

The story revolves around Kim Baek Doo who comes from a family of wrestlers. But he is planning to quit and retire and he crosses paths with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung.

