Like Flowers In Sand's stills display Jang Dong Yoon as wrestler; Fans curious about character

Jang Dong Yoon-starrer Like Flowers In Sand has unveiled the first stills of the main lead. The glimpses capture the efforts of Jang Dong Yoon as a struggling wrestler. The series follows the narrative of young people who are navigating their lives to achieve their dreams. The series is set in the city of Geosan, which is famous for ssireum, a traditional Korean wrestling sport.

Actors Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung are all set to take on the lead roles in the upcoming drama to be aired on ENA and GENIETV.

JangDongYoon as wrestler in Like Flowers In Sand

In the released stills, Jang Dong Yoon appears as a hardworking ssireum wrestler Kim Baek Doo. The first picture conveys that Kim Baek Doo is eyeing for victory in a wrestling match and appears a little nervous before it begins. In the second image, Kim Baek Doo can be seen working out, displaying his strive to be a good sports player. The third still captures him pleading or shushing someone, evoking a sense of mystery about his character.

Through the stills, it also appears that actor Jang Dong Yoon has undergone a great physical transformation for this role as he seems to look more muscular in the drama. Looking at the glimpses, fans are eager to watch the series and have shared their excitement online.

What is the upcoming Like Flowers In Sand drama all about?

ENA’s sports drama Like Flowers In Sand is a romantic comedy featuring Jang Dong Yoon as a ssireum prodigy Kim Baek Doo, who hails from a famous ssireum family. He reunites with his first love Oh Yoo Kyung (essayed by Lee Joo Myung) who is now a management leader of his wrestling team which is about to retire. The show will premiere on December 20 at 9 pm KST which is 5:30 pm IST.

While actor Jang Dong Yoon is best known for projects such as School 2017 (2017), and The Tale of Nokdu (2019) and was last seen in Oasis (2023). Model and actress Lee Joo Myung has gained popularity over time with notable works including Kairos (2020) and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

The supporting cast includes actors Yoon Jong Seok, Kim Bo Ra, Lee Jae Joon, and Lee Joo Seung. The show is helmed by director Kim Jin Woo who has previously worked on projects such as Suits, and Love Alarm Season 2.

Take a look at the official teaser of Like Flowers In Sand:

