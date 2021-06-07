Liked Arjun Kapoor's sizzling female avatar in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar? MUA Sanah Kewal reveals its details

Arjun Kapoor played the role of a Haryanvi cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, he also was seen in a female avatar in the flick. Now, in a candid chat, his makeup artist Sanah Kewal has shared how she created the look for the actor.

A film that has been getting rave reviews since it premiered on Prime Video is Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film featured Arjun as a Haryanvi cop named Pinky while Parineeti played the role of a corporate employee named Sandeep Walia. While the story and the overall performances of actors are being lauded, it is Arjun's female look in the film that has left the audience mighty impressed. And the woman behind that is Sanah Kewal.

As per Sanah, Arjun's female look for the character was created and designed over two weeks. It took two hours to get into the look of the character. Sanah revealed how she discussed with director Dibakar Banerjee the looks of each and every character in the film. She said, "I sat with Dibakar and had a long discussion about each and every character, be it, Arjun Kapoor, to Dinkar to Sejal. He was very much precise about hair, makeup, and beard. He was the one who gave importance to hair, wardrobe, makeup. I sat with him and we used to have long discussions on the appearances of the characters."

Further, Sanah spoke about Arjun's cop look and shared how she feels that he did a great job in pulling that off as well. She said, "We gave him a kind of rough, strong tanned look in this film. It looks really good on the screen and he has done an amazing job. I think he carried himself really good and his hair was short in fact Hakim was with me and we all had a great experience working together with Arjun and even Parineeti." As an MUA, Sanah's experience came in handy for the film. Previously, she had worked with Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal, and many more.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is the third collaboration between the lead actors Arjun and Parineeti after they starred together in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The film is written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor is grateful to Dibakar for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Thank you for not trusting me too much

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×