LILAC: IU welcomes Spring in a lavish way in this retro themed, celebratory music video

The wait is over! IU's long-awaited album LILAC is finally here. LILAC is IU's fifth full-length album since she last released Palette in 2017. Lilac, the flower is symbolic of first love and memories of youth. LILAC is a thank you letter to friends, family and fans who have watched IU blossom into this world-renowned artist we know today! In an interview with W Korea, IU mentioned the bold decision she took on this album, which was to not include any of her self-composed songs in the album. LILAC is different from IU's previous work, and with this album, IU wanted to bid adieu to her 20s, and celebrate the arrival of a new spring, the 30s.

The MV opens with a shot of the railway station. The signboard mentions all of IU's past albums and works in chronological order. IU enters, looking adorable in a checkered jacket and red mini-skirt. Her boarding pass has HYLAC and BYLAC written, her two twin concepts for LILAC. Inside the train, IU imagines herself serving her passengers, looking cheerful in a purple dress. The entire set up is very reminiscent of the vintage era and has a nice, retro-feel to it. Lyrically, the song describes the new arrival of Spring, as IU leaves her past behind.

IU shows off her duality, as she dons a silk white shirt and beats up goons and also dancing performs to a synchronised dance, moments later! There is a brief shot of animation, reminiscent of IU's growing up years. IU is shown celebrating her youth, her spring and her present with the fellow passengers. As the MV ends, she realises she is all alone on the platform and a train is approaching her, she smiles, heading to a new future and tomorrow.

The album is comprised of 10 songs including the pre-release track Celebrity and double title tracks Coin and LILAC. LILAC was composed by IU and has lyrics written by Lim Su Ho, Dr. JO, Woong Kim, and N!ko.

