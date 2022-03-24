Lily Collins admits going to a foot doctor 'every week' while shooting for Emily in Paris

While shooting Emily in Paris, Lily Collins had an incredible wardrobe to select from, but there was one thing she could have done without: high heels. On a Tuesday, March 22, edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 33-year-old actress confessed that walking around the cobblestone streets of Paris in stilettos caused her to see the doctor on a regular basis.

“I actually literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time,” she told Jimmy Fallon as per US Weekly, “I had to have, like, insoles made for every pair of shoes.” So, although she's willing to develop spinoff episodes in which Emily Cooper lives in other locales, she has one requirement. The producers must either choose places with flat streets or change her shoes. In the episode, she jokingly referred to herself as "Emily in Flats."

However, Collins has been candid about the lack of "comfort" in her Emily in Paris outfit, stating in November that "there are literally no sweatpants" in Season 2. Despite the fact that fans of the programme and social media addicts despise Emily's fashion style, costume designer Patricia Fields said that the cutesy mood is a deliberate decision. As per US Weekly, Fields noted in a letter to InStyle that she purposely stressed Collins's role as a Midwesterner.

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris has been a huge hit for Netflix, with seasons three and four being renewed. On the other hand, Lily Collins’ new film, Windfall is now on Netflix which also stars Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, who received his first Oscar nomination this year for his performance in The Power of The Dog.

ALSO READ:Lily Collins OPENS UP on why Covid 19 doesn’t exist in season 2 of Emily in Paris; Find out