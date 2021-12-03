Lily Collins ADMITS she is hoping for a third season of Emily in Paris: Hope we get to come back

In an interview with Glamour about season 2 of Emily in Paris, series actress Lily Collins expressed her desire for the show to be renewed and expressed interest in repeating her role as Emily in future seasons. "I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again," the actress, 32, said.

However, Emily, the Chicagoan who relocated to Paris with no understanding of French culture or language, will integrate into French society more in Season 2. In a Season 2 teaser, the marketing maven is shown vacationing on French beaches with pals, considering romances, and generally addressing the chaos of her life in France. As per PEOPLE, the first season drew criticism from fans who complained that the Netflix show was not diverse enough.

Collins also talked to Glamour about her response to the criticism, notably from French viewers who were dissatisfied with how the nation was portrayed. "I did not expect it to all of a sudden be something that people were upset [about]," she said as per PEOPLE. "And we do poke fun at America too. Emily is just as willing to mention things about where she's from, and they joke about her as much as things are joked about her coworkers or the way of life there. And so when it was little nitpicky things about deep-dish, or that I messed up from the age, I laughed about that. I messed up, I'm so sorry."

Meanwhile, following the reaction, Collins, who is also a producer on the show, has been previewing narrative and diversity adjustments in season 2. Season 2 of Emily in Paris will air all episodes December 22 on Netflix.