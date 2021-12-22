Lily Collins, Ashley Park perform 'celebratory dance' on Zico's Any Song to mark Emily in Paris S2 release

On the occasion of Emily in Paris' Season 2 release, Lily Collins aka Emily and Ashley Park aka her best friend Mindy Chen performed a "celebratory dance" to the famous Kpop song Zico's Any Song! The duo nailed every move and received enough appreciation from fans as they shared the performance on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Lily posted the reel which has already garnered more than 600k likes! The reel contains clips from various locations from their season 2 shoot. Lily and Ashley danced to the tunes of the famous song and nailed the video with their iconic looks and the beautiful backdrops. "Celebratory dance time for the official release of @emilyinparis season deux!" Lily penned inside the post.

She urged her fans to watch the show and further penned some appreciation for the brand new season. "The dedication and dorkiness of our attempt at the #zicochallenge is real. As real as our love of fashion and the show! Hope you all as obsessed with this season as we are with each other!" the actress wrote. Ashley took to the comments section to share a heartfelt note for her co-star and penned, "Happy season 2 to my number 1...I can’t wait to watch this vid in a decade and collapse laughing with you. ['heart' emoji.]"

Fans too took to the comments section to appreciate the girls for the wonderful dance cover. "Yesssss congrats!! Proud of you girl!! :) I cannot wait to watch it tonight!" one fan penned. Another fan wrote, "This is adorable. Already watched episode 1 at 6 am and I’m ['heart eyes' emoji'.]"

For those unversed, after a successful season 1, Lily Collins and the entire Emily in Paris team are back with another season on Netflix.

