Lily Collins OPENS UP on why Covid 19 doesn’t exist in season 2 of Emily in Paris; Find out

Do you need a break from the pandemic's doom and gloom? Have a go at watching Season 2 of "Emily in Paris." COVID does not exist in Emily's fabulous and very fashionable life in the City of Love, revealed Lily Collins in an interview with Variety.

“Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out that it felt it was something that needed to continue — not addressing it because it brings a sense of escapism and joy and laughter in a time that we need it the most,” Lily Collins explained at the Season 2 premiere of the West Hollywood Edition hotel on Wednesday night. However, Lily admitted that filming during the pandemic had its challenges. “Shooting a show in a city that is highly populated where people are wearing masks, yet we’re shooting in a world that doesn’t exist with COVID — so it’s making sure that when we’re rolling the masks are off and when we stop rolling they come back on,” Collins said. “There were a couple of times when they started shooting and I was like, ‘Wait, half the people in the scene are still wearing masks.’”

However, as per Variety, Emily's looks in the new season far outperform those in the show's first season. There will be no spoilers here, but wait until you see the outfits that Collins and her co-stars get to wear this time.

Meanwhile, Jeremy O. Harris, a Tony-nominated playwright, joins the cast as an eccentric fashion designer. The offer came from the show's creator, Darren Star, as per Variety. Emily in Paris Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2021.

