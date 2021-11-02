Lily Collins REVEALS how Emily In Paris Season 2 will be different after diversity controversy

Emily In Paris' first season received criticism over lack of diversity and the show's lead star and producer Lily Collins opened up about the same as she hinted at how the second season of the show will be different and will address the criticism it previously faced. While speaking to Elle, Collins revealed how she kept up with the conversation surrounding the show and also mentioned and read both positive and negative feedback.

Discussing how Season 2 will rectify its previous mistakes, Collins told Elle, "For me as Emily, but also as a producer on [the show], after season one, hearing people's thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we're living in and what's right, and moral and correct and should be done. And [that was] something that I felt passionate about."

The 32-year-old actress further added, "[The producers] all believed in the same things. And I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways", via Elle.

Apart from this, Lily also hinted that the second season will be focussing on the storylines of different characters without specifying as to who will get more screen time. The actress also mentioned that new talent will also be introduced in the upcoming season.

The Lily Collins starrer's second season of Emily In Paris is all set to arrive on December 22, 2021.

