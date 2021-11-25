Lily Collins wanted to keep THESE ‘epic’ clothing pieces from Emily in Paris season 2

Lily Collins recently spoke to Vogue Australia and admitted how tempted she was to keep a few things from Emily in Paris sets to herself. If you haven't seen it yet, the Netflix show, which is soon coming out with its second season, follows the life of Emily who has been relocated to Paris. The show is widely popular for its exceptional fashion choices, filmed against the breathtakingly beautiful backdrops of Paris. While chatting with Vogue Australia recently, the 32-year-old star spoke about the upcoming season and which items was she tempted to keep! “I didn’t keep anything this season. Believe me, I’ve asked,” she shared.

Even though she didn't end up taking anything from sets, Lily did cite her favourites, including a handful of “epic dresses” in the final few episodes. The actress also added how the second season is more deeply follows vintage fashion. Lily said: “One of the bonuses in the way we’ve filmed season two is the way we’ve incubated vintage in there. We’ve reused some key items in really interesting ways in which you are reminded that she’s a young woman that loves certain pieces of clothing and can’t just go out and spend money all the time.”

The actress is also set to repurpose a few of her clothes and re-wear certain pieces in different ways. “Emily makes money, but I also think we got to play around with clothes in a way that you just have to believe it’s fashion and a show and it’s fun,” she added.

In the past, Sarah Jessica Parker previously revealed that she too had all of Carrie’s wardrobe packed into a storage container. Reese Witherspoon also kept her Legally Blonde wardrobe.

