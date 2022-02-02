Lily James admits screaming into a pillow to perfect 'raspy voice' for her role in Pam & Tommy

Lily James and Sebastian Stan have revealed the unusual methods they took to get into character for their new show Pam & Tommy. The actors, who portray Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, came on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently to promote their new series on the famed couple.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to address the difficulty of taking on the job, the two admitted to 'screaming into pillows' in their spare time to polish the pair's raspy voices. While asked about her method acting technique throughout the four-month shooting period, Lily said that she remained in character even while speaking with relatives back home in England. "I would Facetime them as Pamela. Talk to them as Pamela," she said. "But then I think the other day my brother came around for lunch when I was at home in England.

"I had a picture of Pamela, a Playboy picture of her, she looks incredible. My little brother came and goes, ''Oh, Lily! God, no.'' And I was ''No, no, it's not me. It's Pamela!'' Sebastian and Lily also mentioned that they both frequently listened to their voices and interviews in order to perfect their voices. "I know we both did this," he said. 'We would actually scream into pillows in between the scenes because I was trying to get my voice raspy to sound like him and you were doing that, too. And so I was like, ''You're screaming into a pillow as well'',' Sebastian said motioning toward Lily.

Pam & Tommy premieres on February 2 on Hulu and Disney+.

