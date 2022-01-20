Lily James REVEALS she nearly quit Pam & Tommy right before production due to THIS reason

Lily James recently revealed why she was on the verge of leaving Hulu's Pam & Tommy. James is best known for more reserved parts such as Cinderella in Disney's live-action adaptation and Lady Rose Aldridge on Downton Abbey, which is why her new project is attracting so much attention.

Pam & Tommy, the forthcoming miniseries centered on Pamela Anderson's tempestuous and passionate romance with Tommy Lee, stars her with Sebastian Stan. Pam and Tommy focuses on the controversies surrounding their leaked sex video. Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling all feature in the show. However, Variety recently interviewed James and Stan for a special cover article promoting Pam & Tommy. In it, James discussed how she prepared for her role as Anderson. She studied the actress's mannerisms and speaking patterns by binge-watching Baywatch. While this assisted her in putting herself in Anderson's shoes, James claimed that it was so intense that she almost dropped out of the series.

Lily said as per Screenrant, “I really wanted to pull out of this a week before,” she says, adding her feeling was “‘I can’t do it. I can’t do it.’ It just felt too frightening. But I think that’s a good place to work from because it keeps you growing and getting better, I hope.” It's difficult to play a genuine person, particularly when the subject matter is as sensitive as Pam & Tommy's. James earlier said that she attempted to contact Anderson but received no response.

When photos of James and Stan in costume were posted this spring, Pam & Tommy became an immediate hit. Many people appreciated Stan's resemblance to Lee, but owing to Anderson's makeup, James was completely unrecognizable. Many people were convinced that the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again actress would portray Anderson after that. Meanwhile, the first three episodes of Pam & Tommy will stream on Hulu in February. The remainder will be released on a weekly basis.

