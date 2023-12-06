Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo to lead historical drama Tale of Mrs. Ok eyeing 2024 premiere
Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo will be appearing in an upcoming historical drama which is set in Joseon period. Here are the details.
-
Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo to star in upcoming historical drama
-
The drama is set to release in 2024
Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo will be starring in an upcoming historical drama that will be released in 2024. The drama titled Tale of Mrs. Ok is set in the Joseon period and tells the survival stories of a female slave during that time. Here are all the details known about the drama.
Lim Ji Yeon And Choo Young Woo to feature in period drama Tale of Mrs Ok
On December 6, JTBC announced that Lim Ji Yeon and Choo Young Woo will be taking on the lead roles in the upcoming historical drama Tale of Mrs Ok. Lim Ji Yeon will be taking on the role of Ok Tae, who is a legal expert who is smart and has excellent work ethics. She is loved and respected by all, as she is always ready to help people, no matter the situation. But she hides a secret. She is not who she claims to be. Cheon Seung Whee is a storyteller and travels as he tells stories to people. As he comes across Choo Young Woo, he falls in love with her and decides to stay with her and help her. The drama is set to tell the story of the survival of a female slave in the Joseon Dynasty.
More about Lim Ji Yeon And Choo Young Woo
Lim Ji Yeon made her debut in 2014 with the movie Obsessed. She rose to fame with the 2015 series High Society, which also starred Park Hyung Sik, Uee, and Sung Joon. She has also featured in hits like The Glory, Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area Part II, Doctors, and many more. She was last seen in the SBS drama The Killing Vote, which finished airing this November.
Choo Yeong-Woo made his acting debut in 2021 with Police University. He has since appeared in dramas like School 2021, Oasis, and Once Upon a Small Tow. He is already set to feature in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Mercy for None, and The Tale of Mrs. Ok in 2024.
