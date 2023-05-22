Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon are close yet poles apart in main poster for ENA’s Lies Hidden in My Garden

On May 22, ENA released a new poster featuring Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon in Lies Hidden in My Garden, which will be premiering on June 19. The poster shows Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon next to each other, wearing the same scarf but in different ways, indicating that the two women are different in ways. Lim Ji Yeon’s character wore the scarf on her neck in hopes to hide the bruises while Kim Tae Hee wore it on her hair, showing that she has nothing to hide because she is leading a good life.

Lies Hidden in My Garden:

The new drama is a thriller that follows the lives of two women who are neighbors yet they lead different lives. Kim Tae Hee’s character Joo Ran is considered the ‘perfect wife’- caring, responsible and beautiful. She has a great home with a loving family and there is nothing more she could ask for but soon enough, she begins smelling something rank in her backyard, almost like a corpse, which alerts her. Lim Ji Yeon’s character Sang Eun leads a completely different life- she is the victim of domestic abuse and constantly feels unsafe in her own home because of her husband (Choi Jae Rim) who is vicious, cold and calculative. One can see how Sang Eun’s eyes are drained of life and she walks around like a corpse herself, just hoping to suffer less pain than the night before.

The cast:

Each cast member in Lies Hidden in My Garden is a shadow of real people and is a lesson on ‘The grass is not always greener on the other side’. Joo Ran’s tension on the smell from the backyard drives her insane as she keeps trying to investigate but her family tries to discourage her from obsessing over a small thing while Sang Eun finds herself alone in her world and nobody to support her. She spends every day trying to live in a better manner but her husband brings her down every time.

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY sets record for highest number of monthly listeners in Spotify history, surpassing BLACKPINK

Advertisement