Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee look suspicious in first poster for upcoming drama Lies Hidden In My Garden

Genie TV's original Lies Hidden In My Garden is a drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name, and a strange smell from the backyard leads to a completely different life. It is a suspense thriller about two women who used to live together. 'Lies Hidden In My Garden', which stimulates curiosity with a single line of mystery, "The backyard smells like a corpse," is a hit maker recognized for its sensuous directing in the dramas 'Enter search word WWW' and 'Twenty Five Twenty One'.

The poster:

It is attracting attention as a new work by director Jung Ji Hyun. In addition, Kim Tae Hee (Moon Joo Ran), Lim Ji Yeon (Chu Sang Eun), Kim Seong Oh (Park Jae Ho) and Choi Jae Rim (Kim Yoon Beom) are in harmony to give a feeling of the birth of a well-made thriller. The released teaser poster draws attention with an intense two-shot of two actresses, Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon, who have returned to the thriller. In the drama, Kim Tae Hee plays the role of 'Joo Ran', who lives a picturesque life in a perfect house and is confused by the smell of a dead body in the yard, and Lim Ji Yeon plays the role of 'Sang Eun', a victim of domestic violence who dreams of escaping from the pitiful reality. It is expected to create a hit product.

Lies Hidden In My Garden:

In the poster, Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon are standing in a picturesque yard full of flowers with meaningful expressions, catching the eye. Along with this, the copy of 'The yard smells like a corpse' casts dreary fear in the beautiful garden, and Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon. On the other hand, the synergy between Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon, who have polar opposite characters, is overwhelming. Kim Tae Hee radiates a beautiful and precarious aura with a pink dress like a flower, and Lim Ji Yeon reveals a rough and cool presence in an all-black outfit reminiscent of mourning clothes. As such, curiosity arises about what will happen when two women at both extremes meet, while expectations rise vertically for the breathtaking tension and thrill that will be created as the two disparate women intertwine. Meanwhile, 'Lies Hidden In My Garden' will be available on Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, and ENA from June 19th.

