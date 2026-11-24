South Korean actors Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon, who starred together in The Glory, have ended their relationship after three years of dating. The couple, who made their relationship public in April 2023, have now decided to part ways, as confirmed by their respective agencies.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon call it quits on their relationship after 3 years

On November 24, 2026, Lim Ji Yeon 's agency, Artist Company, confirmed the news through an official statement. It read, “It is true that the two recently broke up, and they have decided to remain good colleagues who support each other’s futures.”

The agency further added, “As this concerns the actors’ private lives, we ask for your understanding as it is difficult to confirm specific details such as the reason or timing of the breakup.” It also requested continued interest and warm support for Lim Ji Yeon's future activities.

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun's agency, YH Entertainment, also confirmed the news, stating that the two would continue to remain good colleagues and support each other.

The duo first met on the sets of the thriller series The Glory and subsequently began dating. The 16-episode series follows Moon Dong Eun, whose dreams of becoming an architect are shattered by a group of wealthy high school bullies led by Park Yeon Jin.

Years later, she returns with a meticulously planned scheme to confront those who tormented her. With the help of unexpected allies, including a survivor of ab*se and a plastic surgeon with a troubled past, Dong Eun sets out to make her former tormentors face the consequences of their actions.

Apart from Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun, the series also features Song Hye Kyo, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and others in key roles. The Glory is available to stream on Netflix.

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s work front

Lim Ji Yeon was last seen in a lead role in the romantic comedy series My Royal Nemesis. The series follows a legendary Joseon villainess whose soul transmigrates into the body of a modern-day actress, leading to an unusual love-hate relationship with a ruthless tycoon. She will next appear in the series Alike.

Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun was last seen in a cameo appearance in De*th's Game.

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