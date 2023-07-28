Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin and Park Sung Woong are out to catch vigilante in poster for SBS’ The Killing Vote

On July 28th, the production team of upcoming Korean thriller drama 'The Killing Vote' delivered a poster highlighting the three main characters. Park Hae Jin's sharp eyes and charisma, Park Sung Woong's demeanor and presence that conceals feelings, and Lim Ji Yeon's serious eyes and air robs the attention completely. Here, the short and strong line, "The death penalty has already started," recommends the exhilarating beginning of 'The Killing Vote'.

The Killing Vote starring Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin and Park Sung Woong:

The new Korean thriller drama 'The Killing Vote' will be broadcasted on August 10th. In light of a famous webtoon of a similar name, 'The Killing Vote' is a public support judgment show portraying the tale of finding an obscure vigilante 'Gaetal' who directs a public capital punishment vote on horrible criminals and executes them. Park Hae Jin, who has a refined image, becomes a harsh and foolish investigator, Kim Moo Chan. Park Sung Woong, who showed a great deal of strength for striking acting, assumed the job of Kwon Seok Joo, a lawful researcher and a criminal who handed himself over. Lim Ji Yeon, who remained at the pinnacle of evil in the previous dramas, plays Joo Hyun, a 'smart' cop who seeks after equity.

The Killing Vote teaser:

The third teaser starts with the images of police officers Kim Moo Chan (Park Hae Jin) and Joo Hyun (Lim Ji Yeon) who give their very best to solve a case. Kim Moo Chan, who focuses on getting crooks as opposed to following strict procedures, and Joo Hyun, who will mask herself, to pursue lawbreakers and achieve justice. Gaetal, who sent a public capital punishment vote to all residents, likewise shows up. Kim Moo Chan and Joo Hyun track Gaetal and pose inquiries about 'right justice' in a thrilling way. Specifically, Kim Moo Chan said, "Still, we are the police, and regardless of whether he is cheap, regardless of whether we kick the bucket, we should get him who killed people. Regardless of whether he is dead," recommending what sort of theme Gaetal will toss at society and what problem Kim Moo Chan will fall into.

