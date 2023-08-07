Lim Ji Yeon, Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong and others star in intriguing main poster for The Killing Vote

SBS' new suspense thriller drama The Killing Vote, which will be released on August tenth. It is a drama portraying the narrative of pursuing 'Gae Tal' (the masked person). In the main poster delivered on August 7, three primary characters, Park Hae Jin (assuming the part of Kim Moo Chan), Park Sung Woong (assuming the part of Kwon Seok Joo) and Lim Ji Yeon (assuming the part of Juhyun), who predicted a phenomenal acting change, showed a huge presence and double-dealing that caused an exceptional occasion called the public death penalty vote in the drama. It contains the figures of individuals who radiate a serious appeal.

The Killing Vote starring Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Woong, Park Hae Jin’s main poster:

In the focus point of the main poster, there is a canine mask that appears like it rose up out of a webtoon. What's more, Kim Yoo Mi (Min Ji Youthful) as an individual from the Public Assembly, who is the manifestation of force in the drama, Kim Kwon (Lee Min Soo) as a secondary teacher who shows an exorbitant interest in the public death penalty vote, Choi Yoo Hwa (Chae Do Hee) as a pleased and excited correspondent and popular show host. Significant characters like Juhyeon's younger sister and hopeful writer Kwon Ah Reum (Jumin) and Joomin's companion Seo Young Joo (Kim Ji Hoon) enhanced the main poster. As though they had made a commitment, they show no feelings on their faces, invigorating interest.

The Killing Vote’s previous teaser:

The previously released teasers starts with the voice of Juhyun (played by Lim Ji Yeon) inquiring, "Do you know about the national capital punishment vote?" Then, at that point, the call of Gaetal, an obscure figure, is heard saying, "An individual who was condemned for an irrationally weak sentence contrasted with the violations committed, presently we need to make a superior world with our own hands." The way of behavior of the horrible crooks who shrewdly sidestepped the law and the purposelessness that individuals feel because of the issues they faced at the hands of the criminals.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Anupam Tripathi sends love to King The Land’s Lee Junho and YoonA in latest Instagram update