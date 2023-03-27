Lim Ji Yeon personifies The Glory’s Park Yeon Jin as she becomes an announcer on JTBC Newsroom

On March 26th, Lim Ji Yeon appeared on JTBC's 'Newsroom', a comprehensive programming channel, and reported the behind-the-scenes story of the Netflix drama 'The Glory'.

Lim Ji Yeon’s role on The Glory:

Lim Ji Yeon took on the role of Park Yeon Jin, a character who led school violence in childhood and destroyed the soul of Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). Lim Ji Yeon, who played her first villain role in her life, confessed, “Since the character expresses so many emotions, she expresses them right away when she gets angry, and it’s true that these things made her feel a bit cool.” She said that when she goes home again, the character tends to have such a bad temper and while she is not such a sensitive person, she had to think a lot about why there are so many wrinkles between her eyebrows and since she had to keep smoking in one space, her voice didn't come out well later on, which was a bit difficult.

Lim Ji Yeon said that she paid a lot of attention to the appearance of Park Yeon Jin's character. She said that when she was young, she really hated her eyebrows, but these thick eyebrows seemed to match Yeon Jin very well. The movements of these eyebrows, which can be maximized with just a little movement, helped a lot while playing Yeonjin. She also tried to express her idea of Yeon Jin by wearing colorful clothes.

Her thoughts on success:

She also looked back on her past works as an actor and said that when she was in her 20s, she cried and thought many bad thoughts. This time, she made herself think that she has to work harder and she has to be more persistent as well as have to research and think more. Even when moments of frustration came to her, what she always thought was that she still wanted to act. She said her mother also watched the interview and said that she shouldn't give up. She said that she should never think of quitting acting, which was the most touching. Lim Ji Yeon said that the whole family shouts 'Yeon Jin-ah' a lot, and she hears a lot of words like 'When will you come to Yeon Jin-ah's house' and 'Our Yeon Jin'. Even the director of her latest drama calls her Yeon Jin, bringing laughter amongst the crew and cast.

