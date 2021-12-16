Lim Kim aka Yerim Kim forges ahead into the solo world by joining hands with New Entry

Singer-songwriter Lim Kim has recently signed an exclusive contract with a new management agency, New Entry, for her solo endeavours. Lim Kim is a member of the band ‘Two Months’ and known for her Korean folk pop ventures, placing third on the popular reality show ‘Superstar K3’.

Talking about her upcoming plans she said, "We are preparing a new image and music to be closer to the public, and we are planning more activities shortly." Her current label dropped the news and revealed their views on her future as an artist. New Entry said, “It is an honor to be with Lim Kim, who is greatly loved by the public for her irreplaceable voice. We have planned to support her activities in various fields, from music to entertainment to acting.”

After her appearance on the Mnet music reality program, she has captured the audiences’ heart with releases like 'All Right,' 'Voice,' 'Rain,' and 'What To Do With You' that have cemented her standing as a melodious and comforting vocalist.

Her latest profile images further highlight her beauty and reveal a glamorous woman with plans to make an impactful comeback. Her achievements include the 'Best Dance & Electronic Album' and 'Best Dance & Electronic Song' awards at the 17th Korean Music Awards in 2020.

With the announcement of her delving into acting, fans can look forward to Lim Kim’s exciting activities, including a new album coming soon!

