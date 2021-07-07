Lim Soo Hyang is positively reviewing the offer to join the Korean remake of 'Jane the Virgin'

The remake is a hot topic amongst the public as it follows on a critically acclaimed show. Read on to know more about it.

Lim Soo Hyang is in talks to play a main role in the Korean remake of the American romantic comedy drama ‘Jane the Virgin’. FNC Entertainment confirmed that Lim Soo Hyang received the offer to star in the remake and she is positively reviewing it. If the actress accepts the offer, she will be returning after the MBC drama ‘When I Was The Most Beautiful’. Lim Soo Hyang is a renowned actress who rose to fame with her work in ‘New Tales of Gisaeng’ and ‘Inspiring Generation’. The actress is popularly known for playing the female lead in the highly-rated drama ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ opposite Cha Eun Woo.

Jane the Virgin is a telenovela that was loosely adapted from the Venezuelan telenovela called ‘Juana la Virgen’. The series starred Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva and was broadcasted on The CW from 2014 to 2019. She was a devout Latina who swore to stay a virgin till she married. However, things take a turn when she becomes pregnant through artificial insemination because of a mistake by her gynecologist. The American version parodied the telenovelas and received a lot of positive critical acclaim for the script as well as Rodriguez’s acting.

Lim Soo Hyang will take up the role of Lee Soo Jung if she accepts the offer. Lee Soo Jung is described as a student of a university who has vowed to keep her chastity till marriage. But, similar to the American drama, she finds out that she is accidentally pregnant by artificial insemination during a doctor’s checkup. The drama is highly-anticipated since it is a remake of a beloved show and Lim Soo Hyang might be starring in it. The other casting and work is still under planning stages.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for this remake drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×