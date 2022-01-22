Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK and BTS top January’s Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand value rankings for singers for the month of January. The rankings are based on an analysis of big data of currently promoting singers, across media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation indexes, for the month of December 22, 2021, to January 22, 2022.

This month’s top three spots are taken by Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK, and BTS, respectively. According to the analysis, trot singer Lim Young Woong rose up a spot from the previous month’s ranking, coming in at rank 1 with a total of 12,515,103 points. This comes after his successful special year-end concert in 2021, ‘We’re HERO’.

Lim Young Woong is followed by girl group BLACKPINK, who rose to rank two with a total of 12,160,011 points. BLACKPINK’s brand reputation index has seen a massive increase of 186.50 percent since December, securing this position. Meanwhile, boy group BTS follow at a close third, with a brand reputation index of 12,081,684 points for this month.

Soloist IU comes in at rank 4 with 8,096,765 points, showing an increase of over 70 percent from last month’s score, and Lee Chan Won rounds out the top five with a score of 6,753,306 points, which is an increase of over 40 percent from December’s score. Singers securing positions 6 through 10 are, rookie girl group IVE, Kang Daniel, girl group aespa, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and soloist Lee Mujin.