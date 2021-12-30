Lim Young Woong, BTS & BLACKPINK round up the top spots for December's Star Brand Reputation Rankings

trot singer Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 11,930,573, marking a 17.68 percent rise in his score since November. K-pop juggernaut BTS held onto the second spot with a brand reputation index of 10,139,254, followed by soccer star Son Heung Min with an index of 7,862,193.

Global girl group BLACKPINK took fourth place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,485,055, and ace television host Yoo Jae Suk rounded out the top five for December with a total index of 5,873,109. 'The Silent Sea' star Gong Yoo took the sixth place, Nation's singer IU took the seventh spot, Girls' Generation grabbed the eighth spot, Kang Daniel took the ninth spot and IVE snagged the tenth place.

Meanwhile, Melon, Korea’s largest streaming service has analyzed Gen Z listeners' favourite artists using data from January 1 to November 21. Melon has released lists of the top 10 favourite artists of male and female listeners in their teens and twenties in 2021.

IU was unanimously the most popular artist of the year among younger listeners, sweeping the number 1 spot for every demographic except teenage females. Meanwhile, NCT also had an incredible year, with their various units claiming four of the top 10 spots on the list of teenage females’ favourite artists for 2021.

