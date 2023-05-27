Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more; Singers who made to Top 30 of brand reputation rankings in May

The highly anticipated May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings have been announced, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The rankings provide valuable insights into the public's perception and recognition of various singers in the industry. Let's dive into the details and discover which talented artists have made a significant impact in terms of brand reputation.

Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN: Powerhouses that reign supreme

Lim Young Woong led this month's list with a brand reputation index of 9,343,800, a rise of 16.63 percent since April. Once again, K-pop continues to make waves in the music industry, as iconic groups BTS, and SEVENTEEN secured the top positions in the May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings. These powerhouse acts have consistently demonstrated their influence and popularity, captivating the hearts of fans both in South Korea and around the world. Their remarkable achievements and exceptional talent have solidified their positions as global music sensations.

BTS remained in second place with a brand reputation index of 8,146,544 in May. SEVENTEEN climbed to third position in May after increasing their brand reputation index by 134.78 percent from last month, bringing their overall score to 6,166,110. BLACKPINK ranked fourth for the month with a brand reputation score of 5,267,916, while NewJeans ranked fifth with an index of 5,177,062.

Rising stars and notable surprises: New entries in the rankings

While established acts held firm in the upper echelons of the May Singer Brand Reputation Rankings, several rising stars and surprising entries made a notable impact. Artists such as IVE, aespa showcased their growing influence and popularity, securing prominent positions in the rankings. These talented individuals have been making significant strides in their respective careers, captivating audiences with their unique musical styles and stunning performances. While new groups like FIFTY FIFTY are also making it big on the list.

The singer who made it to the top 30 are Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, NewJeans, IVE, aespa, FIFTY FIFTY, LE SSERAFIM, IU, Lee Chan Won, Kim Ho Joong, Young Tak, (G)I-DLE, Na Hoon A, PSY, Lee Young Ji, Song Ga In, NCT, Cho Yong Pil, Jeong Dong Won, Kang Daniel, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Jang Min Ho, TWICE, EXO, Kim Hee Jae, Girls’ Generation, Jay Park, and Oh My Girl in respective order. As fans, let us celebrate our favorite artists' achievements and continue supporting them on their journey to musical excellence.

