Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, and BTS lead September singer brand reputation rankings

The brand reputation rankings for singers in September have just been released, and Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, BTS, and several others have secured the top positions. The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month's rankings. These rankings were established by analyzing singers' media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness indexes, utilizing extensive data collected from August 23 to September 23.

September’s singer brand reputation rankings’ top 5

Trot singer Lim Young Woong claimed the top spot this month with a brand reputation index of 7,036,663. In August, he secured the second position with a brand reputation index of 7,438,057.

In the meantime, NewJeans secured second place with a brand reputation index of 5,586,045. They held the top position last month in August with a remarkable brand reputation index of 9,762,620, reflecting an impressive 60.63 percent increase in their score since July.

K-pop supergroup BTS secured a close third place with a brand reputation index of 5,432,083 for September. In August, they also claimed the third position with a brand reputation index of 6,553,163. It's worth noting that despite members focusing on solo activities and some currently serving in the military, the group continues to maintain a top 5 ranking.

BLACKPINK made a significant leap to fourth place, boasting a brand reputation index of 3,416,424 for the month of September. In August, they held the sixth spot. It's worth noting that three members, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, are currently in the midst of contract renewal discussions with their agency, YG Entertainment, while Rosé has already renewed her contract with the same agency. Additionally, the group recently concluded their highly successful BORN PINK world tour.

The successful solo singer, IU, secured the fifth spot with a score of 3,316,909 in September. This marks a significant rise from her 15th position in August, showcasing her impressive ascent in the rankings.

The top 30 in September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

Lim Young Woong NewJeans BTS BLACKPINK IU SEVENTEEN IVE Kim Ho Joong Lee Chan Won PSY Young Tak MAMAMOO’s Hwasa LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE Na Hoon-a Jeong Dong Won Kwon Eun Bi Jeon Somi NCT Song Ga In Kang Daniel EXO STAYC TWICE AKMU Sung Si Kyung aespa Jang Min Ho Lee Chae Yeon Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

