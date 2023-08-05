Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, BTS emerge top 3 in August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings

Because of big data analysis of advertising model brand reputation in August 2023, it was affirmed that first place was given to Lim Young Woong, then runner up were NewJeans and third spot was given to BTS. The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute investigated 27,209,844 promoting model brand information estimated from July 3, 2023 to August 3, 2023 to break down purchaser conduct to decide the cooperation record, media file, correspondence list, and local area list for the publicizing model brand, brand notoriety list was estimated. Contrasted with last July's 33,051,467 publicizing model brand information, it diminished by 17.67%. Advertising model brand reputation analysis is to examine the connection between advertising model brands and buyers through a major information notoriety calculation focusing on brands at the highest point of brand notoriety. The advertising model brand notoriety record list incorporated the load for advertising channels.

The top 30 of August’s Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings:

Lim Young Woong

NewJeans

BTS

IU

Ma Dong Seok

Son Heung Min

Lee Do Hyun

IVE

Kim Ho Joong

LE SSERAFIM

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA

Gong Yoo

SEVENTEEN

BLACKPINK

Kim Tae Ri

Yoo Jae Suk

Lee Chan Won

Son Suk Ku

Jang Min Ho

Kim Yuna

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

TWICE

Joo Hyun Young

PSY

Lee Byung Hun

Jo In Sung

aespa

Kim Hye Soo

NCT

Kim Jong Kook

NewJeans’ activities:

NewJeans showed up as a K-pop girl group at 'Lollapalooza' held at Chicago, USA on August third for the first time. It was a celebration called the 'dream stage' for artists with incredibly famous pop star Billie Eilish as the main event. As NewJeans had not had any previous performances, the stage drew incredible attention from fans. Specifically, NewJeans drew more consideration by putting the 2nd mini album 'Get Up' on the Billboard 200 and 3 title tracks on the Hot 100 on the most recent Billboard chart reported the previous day. The fans were surprised by the response they were getting as a huge crowd had gathered to support them and sing along to their songs. Even NewJeans members were surprised by how much they were loved even in the US, making fans feel proud of them!

