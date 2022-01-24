Lim Young Woong revealed to have performed CPR on an unconscious driver after a traffic accident

Trot singer Lim Young Woong recently helped save a person who met with a traffic accident by performing CPR. On January 23, it was reported that on the afternoon of January 21, a traffic accident occurred on the Olympic highway, causing a driver involved in the crash to lose consciousness. Singer Lim Young Woong was the first to perform CPR on the scene.

The report includes witness accounts that state that a van collided with several cars and smashed into the guardrail, at about 4-5 pm KST (12:30-1:30 pm IST) on January 21. Witnesses saw a person approaching the crashed car after realising that the driver had lost consciousness and performing CPR after laying the driver’s seat flat. After a few minutes, the person brought the unconscious driver out of the car along with other helpers and continued to perform CPR. The driver had regained consciousness by the time the ambulance arrived.

The person was revealed by witnesses to be trot singer Lim Young Woong, whose agency, Mulgogi Music, confirmed the news via a statement after the news reports were published. The agency shared, “On January 21, Lim Young Woong was on his way after he finished his work schedule for the day, when he witnessed the traffic accident. There was a huge traffic jam, and the situation in the car in front of him appeared to be urgent.” The agency shared further that as Lim Young Woong happened to be the closest to the site of the accident, he parked his car and checked on the situation, saying, “It was a kind of situation where anyone would have helped if they had been on the scene.”

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took home four awards at January 23rd’s 31st Seoul Music Awards, winning the OST Award, Trot Award, Popularity Award (Korea), and a Bonsang (Main Award).

