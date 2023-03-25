Lim Young Woong tops March 2023 singer brand reputation rankings; NewJeans, BTS and more trail after

Lim Young Woong took first place as a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the singer's brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on March 25.  Lim Young Woong was followed by NewJeans in second place and BTS in third place.

Brand Reputation Rankings: 

Koo Chang Hwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, "The Lim Young Woong brand, which leads the fandom culture through the movie 'I'm Hero the Final', took first place." The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed 121,696,380 singer brand big data from February 25, 2023 to March 25, 2023 to analyze consumers' brand participation, media, communication, and community. Compared to 132,547,215 singer brand big data in February, it decreased by 8.19%. 

The top 30 of March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings: 

In March 2023, the singer brand reputation ranking are 

Lim Young Woong 

NewJeans 

BTS 

BLACKPINK 

TWICE 

Lee Chanwon 

IU 

Kim Ho Joong 

Younha 

SEVENTEEN

IVE

STAYC 

NMIXX 

Youngtak 

LE SSERAFIM 

Red Velvet

Im Chang Jung 

EXO 

Jessi 

Taeyeon 

PSY 

Song Ga In 

Kang Daniel 

Melomance 

aespa 

SNSD 

Jang Min Ho 

NCT 

Park Jae Beom 

Lee Seung Yoon

NewJeans and BTS

NewJeans (NewJeans Minji, Hani, Daniel, Harin, Hyein) ranked second with a brand reputation index of 8,331,811, with a participation index of 1,472,396, a media index of 2,904,619, a communication index of 1,956,948, and a community index of 1,997,849. Compared to the brand reputation index of 8,878,566 in February, it fell by 6.16%. The 3rd place BTS brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 7,940,535, with a participation index of 885,269, a media index of 2,283,206, a communication index of 1,949,416, and a community index of 2,822,644. Compared to the brand reputation index of 5,788,628 in February, it rose by 37.17%.

