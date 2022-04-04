Link 1st teaser OUT NOW: Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young feel a rollercoaster of emotions

The first teaser video was released for the first time in tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Link’, which is scheduled to be broadcast on May 16. The teaser encapsulates the various emotions Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) experiences during the course of the day which absolutely baffles him. Turns out, he is feeling all the emotions of Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young).

The released teaser video begins with Eun Gye Hoon trying to understand something. The explanation focused on the concept of 'connection', such as the connection of Wi-Fi and mobile phones, arousing interesting curiosity.

At that moment, the situation of Eun Gye Hoon, who sheds tears uncontrollably along with Noh Da Hyun crying alone, unfolds. In particular, Eun Gye Hoon's appearance, such as crying in front of customers saying, "I hope you enjoyed it," and holding up meat while cooking, is quite sudden and even absurd.

Also, when Noh Da Hyun smiles brightly, this time he starts to laugh and speculate whether their emotions are connected or not. Finally, as the two people face each other in the middle of the road, the mysterious tension rises as Eun Gye Hoon's question of finding the source of the unknown emotion, "Is it this woman?"

Then, as if the mysterious experience was unique to Eun Gye Hoon, Noh Da Hyun said, "Okay. You say one more strange thing and try to be wise, I will see to it.” We are already looking forward to meeting with 'Link', wondering what the reason for Eun Gye Hoon's emotions, which suddenly invades without context.

