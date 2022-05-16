‘Link’ 4th Teaser OUT: Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young bond over scrumptious food; New secrets unravel

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Link’ released the 4th teaser trailer. Through previously released teasers, we see Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo), as a man who feels the emotions of a woman, and Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young), a woman whose emotions are being read, foreshadowing a romance that blooms. The new teaser introduces Jihwa Dong, which is the background, and draws it into another story of 'Link' along with romance.

The video begins with Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun's intimate scene, communicating and understanding while eating delicious food together. Then, he shows the figure of an adult woman and a picture of a child, suggesting that Eun Gye Hoon is looking for someone. When asked, “If you grew up and became an adult, would you have this kind of face?” which has us curious about this story.

In such a situation, a police officer who recognizes Eun Gye Hoon appears and asks, “Why are you here?” At the same time, the atmosphere changes 180 degrees. In the middle of Jihwa Dong, where they live, the sound of good luck resounds, and the shaman's venomous words, "There is a criminal in this neighborhood," making the viewers shiver.

In addition, faces of the people of Jihwa Dong, including Hong Bok Hee (Kim Ji Young), mother of No Da Hyun who cuts fish, are shown one by one. At first glance, it seems like a common neighborhood scene, but the more you look, the more reluctant and suspicious the residents seem.

At the end of the video, Noh Da Hyun, who harshly pushes Eun Gye Hoon not to look back, and Jihwa Dong, which is full of secrets with Eun Gye Hoon's eyes full of embarrassment, is unpredictable what kind of fate Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun will face.

