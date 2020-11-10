  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Link: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho in talks to play main lead as a chef in Suspicious Partner writer's new drama

Kim Seon-ho, who is receiving major praise for his impressive performance in the ongoing drama Start-Up, is already in talks for another project titled Link, which will be written by Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: November 10, 2020 02:01 pm
Link is scheduled to air in the first half of 2021Link: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho in talks to play main lead as a chef in Suspicious Partner writer's new drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

From the past few weeks, viewers have been getting major second lead syndrome in the ongoing tvN drama Start-Up, courtesy of Kim Seon-ho. As Han Ji-pyeong, many are rooting for him to end up with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) over Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), especially with Seon-ho charming personality and earnest performance. It seems like Seon-ho's recent popularity has impressed tvN!

As per a report in Sports Chosun, Seon-ho is in talks to be apart of the upcoming tvN drama Link. Once the report came out, the 34-year-old actor's agency SALT Entertainment gave a statement to Newsen saying, "Kim Seon-ho received an offer to star in the tvN’s new drama Link. We feel cautious about giving an exact statement at the moment as Kim Seon-ho is still filming Start-Up, but he will thoroughly review the script." What's exciting about the upcoming project is that Link's script is being written by Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame while Noh Sang-hoon; who worked with Ki-young in Hello Monster, on board as director.

As for the storyline, Link is a fantasy romance as well as a mystery drama about a chef Eun Gye-hoon; for which Seon-ho is in talks to star as, who sets up a restaurant in a town which happens to be the same place where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. Over time, Gye-hoon starts experiencing emotions at random which includes spontaneously crying and laughing one day. What it turns out to be are emotions of a woman named Noh Da-hyun.

We can't wait to see Kim Seon-ho as the male lead!

Are you excited to see Kim Seon-ho in Link? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho RECALLS feeling like an 'idol' as a theatre actor

Link is scheduled to air in the first half of 2021.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sports Chosun,Newsen,Soompi

You may like these
2 Days & 1 Night Season 4: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho RECALLS feeling like an 'idol' as a theatre actor
Start Up Ep 8: Kim Seon Ho comes to Suzy's rescue again as latter makes a shocking discovery about the letters
Start Up Ep 7 Preview: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho vie for Suzy & Kim Hae Sook's affections over awkward dinner
Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth
Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk & Samsan Tech team are all gummy smiles; Kim Seon Ho treats fans with cute selfie
Start Up's Yoo Su Bin celebrates his birthday on the sets of the drama as Nam Joo Hyuk clicks his funny snaps
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement