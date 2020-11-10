Link: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho in talks to play main lead as a chef in Suspicious Partner writer's new drama

Kim Seon-ho, who is receiving major praise for his impressive performance in the ongoing drama Start-Up, is already in talks for another project titled Link, which will be written by Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame.

From the past few weeks, viewers have been getting major second lead syndrome in the ongoing tvN drama Start-Up, courtesy of Kim Seon-ho. As Han Ji-pyeong, many are rooting for him to end up with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) over Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), especially with Seon-ho charming personality and earnest performance. It seems like Seon-ho's recent popularity has impressed tvN!

As per a report in Sports Chosun, Seon-ho is in talks to be apart of the upcoming tvN drama Link. Once the report came out, the 34-year-old actor's agency SALT Entertainment gave a statement to Newsen saying, "Kim Seon-ho received an offer to star in the tvN’s new drama Link. We feel cautious about giving an exact statement at the moment as Kim Seon-ho is still filming Start-Up, but he will thoroughly review the script." What's exciting about the upcoming project is that Link's script is being written by Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame while Noh Sang-hoon; who worked with Ki-young in Hello Monster, on board as director.

As for the storyline, Link is a fantasy romance as well as a mystery drama about a chef Eun Gye-hoon; for which Seon-ho is in talks to star as, who sets up a restaurant in a town which happens to be the same place where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. Over time, Gye-hoon starts experiencing emotions at random which includes spontaneously crying and laughing one day. What it turns out to be are emotions of a woman named Noh Da-hyun.

We can't wait to see Kim Seon-ho as the male lead!

Are you excited to see Kim Seon-ho in Link? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Link is scheduled to air in the first half of 2021.

