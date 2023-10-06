Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris: BLACKPINK member share more BTS moments; see photos

BLACKPINK Lisa recently wrapped up her memorable Crazy Horse Paris performance. But netizens did not get to catch a glimpse of the 'MONEY' singer owing to strict privacy and rules put into practice at the Le Crazy Horse Saloon which is a Parisian cabaret known for its unique stage shows. Lisa previously posted some pictures from her performance and shared more backstage fun photos recently.

BLACKPINK Lisa shares backstage moments from memorable gig

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently took to her Instagram to post more photos from her recently held gig. She shared five photographs showcasing different costumes from her Crazy Horse Paris photo. She captioned the post as 'Backstage fun'. Previously, Lisa has shared beautiful images of her from various acts she performed on stage. This epic collaboration between the BLACKPINK member and Crazy Horse Paris gave Lisa her cabaret debut. Lisa shared that she was grateful for all the people who made this experience possible for her and jokingly suggested people at Crazy Horse Paris to call her if they needed an extra dancer. This clearly shows how much Lisa enjoyed this experience. Check out the newly released pictures from Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance backstage:

BLACKPINK Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris performance

This memorable collaboration was announced in early September. Fans were in for a surprise to know that Lisa would be performing at the venue. Tickets for Lisa's performance sold out quickly. Her fans were lined up outside the venue to show support. Her Crazy Horse Paris performance lasted for three days from September 28 to 30. The rest of the BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie extended their support for the youngest member by attending her show. Various celebrities like Spanish singer Rosalía, American rapper Tyga, Hollywood actor Austin Butler, and more were spotted attending BLACKPINK Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance. Her Crazy Horse Paris performance drew mixed reactions from the online community.

