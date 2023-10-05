Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris: BLACKPINK member unveils stylish fits from memorable gig; PICS

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently made waves with her highly talked about Crazy Horse performance that took place in Paris. It was difficult to catch a sneak peek of her latest performance owing to the strict privacy rules that Le Crazy Horse Saloon follows. Lisa teased her cabaret debut previously through her Instagram. Her cabaret performance also witnessed visits from various celebrities.

BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new photos from Crazy Horse Paris performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently took to Instagram to share new visuals from her recently wrapped-up Crazy Horse Paris performance. It was a collection of ten pictures that reflected various themes Lisa went for during her performance at Crazy Horse in Paris. She captioned the latest post as, 'Such an amazing experience at Crazy Horse Paris (tagged their official Instagram handle) Thank you, everyone, for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot 😉' Prior to this, BLACKPINK's Lisa has just finished up the group's record-breaking Born Pink World Tour along with the rest of the members - Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie. She was also surrounded by news regarding her contract renewal agreement with the group's agency YG Entertainment. Take a glimpse of her stunning visuals from the performance:

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her cabaret debut

It was in early September when the unexpected news broke out about Lisa collaborating with Paris-based Crazy Horse who hosts this cabaret experience. Fans were taken by surprise to know that Lisa would be performing at the venue along with other performers. Lisa's performance took place for three days from September 28 to 30. BLACKPINK members Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie extended their support by attending the event. Lisa's celebrity friend and Spanish singer Rosalía was also among the audience. American rapper Tyga, Austin Butler, and more celebrities witnessed the jaw-dropping performance. BLACKPINK's Lisa also teased her cabaret performance by posting photos from the venue and sharing the backstage previews of her rehearsals.

