Lisa in The White Lotus Season 3 Fan Review: BLINKs heap praise on acting debut; call it 'authentic and natural'

Lisa just made her acting debut with the third instalment of the popular HBO series, The White Lotus, on February 16, 2025, at 9 p.m. EST (February 17, 7: 30 a.m. IST). She appears as Mook, a receptionist of a luxurious hotel in Thailand in the gripping series. The fans of the K-pop idol watched it as soon as it got released and expressed their feelings regarding her acting and screen presence.

With mostly positive response from the fans and non-fans alike, Lisa can be said to have done a decent job at her first acting gig. The episodes of the series are to premiere every Sunday (according to EST) and the first episode introduced the BLACKPINK member as Mook. She was seen in the middle of the road, wearing The White Lotus hotel's staff uniform. She stood beside her scooter, holding her helmet, which had been damaged in the incident. Then a hotel guard named Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) arrived, who seemed to be familiar with her.

Seeing her in need of help, he offered to fix her scooter, but she hopped on his bike instead, due to being in a hurry. In the brief scene, she exuded the classic sassy Lisa vibe, and made her acting seem "authentic and natural", as per her fans. As per them, it didn’t seem like her first time acting. Fans praised Lisa's acting for not looking forced and wrote, "PROUD OF YOU LISA".

They are amazed at the presence of no negative reactions at a debut role of a singer. Even though her appearance was limited in the first episode, BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) are eagerly looking forward to seeing more of her in the rest of the seven episodes of the American series.