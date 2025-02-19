Lisa introduces ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC; learn about BLACKPINK member's new venture for solo music comeback

Lisa is proving once again that she’s a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, keeping fans constantly engaged with fresh projects. In just a short span of time, she has released Born Again, her latest single featuring Doja Cat and Raye, made her highly anticipated acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 and is now counting down to the release of her first full-length solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28. But she’s not stopping there: Lisa is now diving into the world of comics with an exciting new venture.

The BLACKPINK star is officially launching ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC, a visual companion to her upcoming album. This 56-page project not only brings her music’s themes to life but also introduces fans to Lalisa Comics, her brand-new company created in collaboration with Zero Zero Entertainment. The comic is set to explore the album’s core themes through five distinct characters: Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi, each symbolizing different facets of Lisa’s personality.

As described in the official announcement, the story delves into transformation, courage, and unity, mirroring the journey of self-discovery that Lisa presents in her music. To bring this vision to life, she has teamed up with renowned Japanese illustrator MINOMIYABI, known for collaborating with artists such as Gorillaz, Poppy, and Yungblud.

Josh Frankel, CEO of Zero Zero Entertainment and former owner of Z2 Comics, expressed his excitement about working with Lisa, calling this collaboration an ‘incredible honor.’ He told Variety that Lisa’s impact goes beyond music, describing her as one of the most influential performers of this generation. Unlike traditional musician-driven comics that create a story from scratch, ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC expands on an existing concept, taking the album’s storyline and transforming it into a compelling graphic experience.

Fans eager to get their hands on ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC can now pre-order it through the Lalisa Comics website. The first issue is set to ship in March, marking the beginning of yet another chapter in Lisa’s ever-expanding artistic journey.