Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo or Rosé: Which member of BLACKPINK would be your best friend for life? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which BLACKPINK member would be your best friend for life.

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest musical groups in the world right now and their success will truly go down in history. Their contribution to the proliferation of Korean culture too is incomparable and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that all the members of BLACKPINK and BLACKPINK as a group are national treasures. In 2020, BLACKPINK broke multiple records when it comes to topping charts or surpassing a billion views on Youtube. As such, there is no looking back for BLACKPINK.

Do you ever wonder how it would be like to meet BLACKPINK? Or rather, do you ever fantasize about what it would be like to know all the members personally? Maybe you and another BLACKPINK member could even be best friends for life! While it does sound like a dream, with this fun quiz by Pinkvilla, you can find out exactly which member you would be best friends with.

Take this QUIZ to find out which member of BLACKPINK would be your best friend for life:

Which member did you get as your best friend? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×