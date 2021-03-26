  1. Home
You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which BLACKPINK member would be your soul sister!
Mumbai
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie or Rosé: Which member of BLACKPINK would be your soul sister? Take QUIZ
BLACKPINK is the biggest girl group/musical act in the world right now and this group has created history in the world of music with their incredible popularity and talent. It is no surprise that the girls are as close to each other as a family and their everyday lives revolve as much around each other as they do around themselves. On multiple occasions, the members have admitted to being each other's shoulders to lean on, despite their differences. 

Have you ever wondered which BLACKPINK member would be the closest to you if you knew them personally, in an informal capacity? Would Lisa be the one who you relate to the most or maybe Jennie, that always takes away your blues? Perhaps it would be Jisoo who will make you smile every time you're even the slightest bit upset or could it be Rosé that gives you a personal concert whenever you're having a bad day? If you're just as curious as we are, find out who your soul sister would be with Pinkvilla's fun (and accurate) QUIZ right here!

