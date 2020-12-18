Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé or Jennie: Which BLACKPINK member is your spirit animal? Take the fun quiz to find out

While we're constantly singing 'BLACKPINK in your area', we're curious to know which member would be your spirit animal. Take the fun quiz below to find out.

BLACKPINK has managed to win millions and millions of hearts, all across the globe in just a matter of a few years, thanks to their addictive tunes, incredible performances and charismatic personalities. The gorgeous quartet, featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, is a popular and powerful South Korean girl group who is dominating the music industry as reigning queens with their first official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album being proof enough.

We bet you've been curious to know which BLACKPINK member is your spirit animal. Take our fun quiz below to find out:

Speaking of BLACKPINK - The Album, it peaked at No. 2 on Billboard 200, which is indeed historic for BLACKPINK. Moreover, the album comprised of some epic collaborations: Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and Bet You Wanna with Cardi B. As we said before, even though it's just been a few years since BLACKPINK debuted, they have managed to conquer the world with their music, one foot-tapping beat at a time.

For BLINKS, it's also the endearing friendship between the members, who live together in the same dorm and share a bond that's become thicker than family. We got to see it from a personal point of view in BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, which saw the members being vulnerable and emotional about their journey so far.

ALSO READ: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Pick your fav Xmas movies & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you are

Don't forget to let Pinkvilla know which BLACKPINK member you got as your spirit animal and you can also leave kind messages for the girl group in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×