Lisa Kudrow speaks on the impact ‘Friends’ had on people internationally: Calls it ‘a little bit mindblowing’

Lisa Kudrow who has returned to television comedy with Feel Good season 2 spoke about not realizing the full impact of Friends on people internationally. Read further to know what she said.

Friends Reunion proved to be a humongous success for the die-hard fans of the classic television comedy which went off the air in 2004. The cast of Friends has often spoken about the impact of the show beyond America and how people from around the globe went to love this sitcom. After the last episode of Friends aired, 2021 is the first time when the entire star cast came together and assembled on the original set of the show where they made ten seasons of superhit television. Lisa Kudrow, who famously played the character of Phoebe on the show spoke to Reuters on a Zoom call and discussed what she took away from the reunion.

Lisa spoke about not fully realizing the impact ‘Friends’ had on people internationally till she came on the reunion and people from different parts of the globe shared their experience of watching the show. Lisa said, “a little bit mind-blowing because you don’t really fully get the impact that the show had on people internationally and the personal stories that you would hear about over the years. It’s really nice. I go to sleep now thinking ‘Ah, I did a good thing’.” Lisa has return to the television comedy with season 2 of her popular show called ‘Feel Good’.

In ‘Feel Good’ which is currently streaming with his second and final season, Lisa plays a character called Wendy Martin, the mother of Mae, a non-binary comedian who is struggling with the demons of her past while trying to keep up a relationship with girlfriend George. Friends Reunion is currently streaming in India as well on an OTT platform.

