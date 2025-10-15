Lisa picks debut Korean acting project: BLACKPINK star joins Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook in Extraction Tigo

Lisa is expanding her feathers! According to a report on October 15, the BLACKPINK member has already locked her upcoming gig, and it’s with a star-studded cast. IZE has claimed that BLACKPINK's Lisa will be appearing in Netflix's new action blockbuster film Extraction: Tigo. If true, this will be the 28-year-old's second-ever acting role following her debut in the latest season of The White Lotus, which was set in the singer’s home country, Thailand. She will be joining Train to Busan actor Ma Dong Seok and Sweet Home star Lee Jin Wook in the project, who were previously confirmed as leads.

Lisa eyes big acting leap with Netflix’s Extraction: Tigo with Ma Dong Seok, Lee Jin Wook

Extraction: Tigo is said to be a spinoff of the global hit franchise Extraction, starring Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth, which already has 2 instalments that were released in 2020 and 2023, respectively. The 3rd part has reportedly been confirmed, but updates about the production going on floors are yet to come by. The Korean spin-off is likely to be an independent project that expands the universe of the Netflix original film series Extraction.

This will also mark Lisa’s first acting project under the banner of US management agency, WME which she was announced as a part of earlier this year. Taking on this project will not only strengthen her standing in the acting industry but also introduce her amongst some of the most celebrated Korean names in the west.

Extraction: Tigo will have Ma Dong Seok joining as a mercenary who embarks on a dangerous mission to save his colleague who was kidnapped. It is said that the actor has participated in the planning of the film. His production company, Big Punch Pictures, is said to be co-producing the movie with Lee Jin Wook getting on board as the other main character. Director Lee Sang Yong, who is known for The Roundup: No Way Out and The Roundup: Punishment, will be helming the film.

