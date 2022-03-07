Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ surpasses BLACKPINK’s ‘SQUARE ONE’ to become most-streamed K-Pop debut album on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to break records with ‘LALISA’! As of Spotify’s recent update, Lisa’s debut single album ‘LALISA’ has crossed over 573 million streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. With this, Lisa’s two-track release becomes the most-streamed album by a K-Pop act in Spotify’s history.

Lisa’s recent achievement breaks the record previously held by her own group, BLACKPINK, with their debut album, ‘SQUARE ONE’. With ‘LALISA’, Lisa achieved this milestone in just 176 days, following its release in September 2021. Upon its release, the title track from Lisa’s solo album, ‘LALISA’ had made its debut at number 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and at number 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Additionally, Lisa’s B-Side track, ‘MONEY’ has now accumulated over 1,070,000 streams on Spotify at the time of writing, and has risen to number 96 in the recent Global Spotify Daily Chart update. With this, the track has charted for 177 days, making it the second longest-running song by a female K-pop act, behind only BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’. ‘MONEY’ had previously peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated October 23, 2021), becoming Lisa’s second top 10 global song.

Lisa made her debut in 2016 as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, under YG Entertainment, with the single album ‘SQUARE ONE’. Following members Jennie and Rosé, Lisa is the third BLACKPINK member to put out a solo release.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK’s Lisa for her latest achievements!

