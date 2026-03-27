Lisa turns 29: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé share unseen DEADLINE tour photos for birthday wishes

Lalisa Manobal has turned 29 years old! The ROCKSTAR hitmaker is commemorating another trip around the sun on March 27, 2026, and her fellow BLACKPINK members are here to hype it up with her! All three girlies revealed never-before-seen selfies from their DEADLINE album and tour days, accompanied by some sweet words for the maknae (youngest) of the team.

BLACKPINK wishes a very happy birthday to the youngest member, Lisa

Jennie revealed a photo of them pouting at the camera lens as the birthday girl clung to her eonnie (older sister/friend) and wrote, “happybirthdaylisaaaa wuvyouuumissssyou” (Happy birthday Lisa, love you miss you) with three cake emojis.

The oldest team member, Jisoo, also shared a selfie of them from their stadium tour’s backstage, writing, “happy birthday to my favorite rockstar, LISA,” in Korean with a baby chick, guitar, and red heart emojis.

Last but not least, her same-aged friend, Rosé, dropped a couple of black and white photos of the two, seemingly taken at a photobooth. She penned a heartfelt note with it, “my one and only lisapoop’s birthday today. i love you to bits and pieces, my love. (we’re growing up so fast) happy happy birthday <3 i love you, lalisa.”

The birthday girl reshared all the posts on her own Instagram account as a thank you to her members.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, after making her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, Lisa is gearing up for her first-ever Korean acting project. She was previously confirmed to star alongside Ma Dong Seok (Don Lee) and Lee Jin Wook in a spin-off of the Chris Hemsworth series Extraction, Extraction: Tygo. She has also been announced as the female lead for a rom-com Netflix project, helmed by The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad and written by Set It Up‘s Katie Silberman. It is said to be inspired by the classic 1999 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, Notting Hill.

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