List of exciting idol collaborations for the 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace album out now

The amazing lineup of SM Entertainment musicians who will work together on their winter-themed album, ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace,’ was revealed on December 20, 2022. For all K-pop lovers, this is undoubtedly the best Christmas present! 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU Palace

This winter-themed New album features a lot of entertaining and previously unseen collaborations between the idols. '2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE's' title track's details were released by SM Entertainment. The soloists and group captains of SM Entertainment will all sing the song's title track, ‘The Cure.’ BoA, Kangta, Yunho from TVXQ, Leeteuk from Super Junior, Taeyeon from Girls' Generation, Onew from SHINee, Suho from EXO, Irene from Red Velvet, Taeyong from NCT, Mark, Kun, and Karina from Aespa are all part of the song's lineup. The song marks the launch of a global movement to battle climate change and promotes sustainable solidarity.

Other collaboration tracks on the album Hot & Cold (Temperature Difference) from this album, which will be released on the 26th, is a pop dance song with a refreshing and sophisticated sound of a synthesizer. The lyrics that were compared in a fun way are impressive, and the best performers such as EXO's Kai, Red Velvet's Seulgi, NCT's Jeno, and aespa Karina sang together to add to the cool charm. 'Jet,' the next collaboration track, will include Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, NCT's Taeyong, Jaemin, Sungchan, and aespa's Winter and Giselle. The song combines a minimal drum and bass with a series of fast-paced rap verses.

In addition, 'Good To Be Alive' is an EDM dance song of the house genre with rhythmic strings and cheerful piano sounds. The synergy of Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon, SHINee's Key, EXO's Chen, NCT's Johnny, aespa's Ningning, DJ Ginjo, Raiden, IMLAY, and Mar Vista doubled the excitement of the song. At 6 PM on the 26th, '2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE' will be released on various music platforms.

