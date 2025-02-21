Listen: BTS' J-Hope features on LV Bag by Don Toliver, Speedy and Pharrell; fans get ready to 'give best' for collab

After weeks of anticipation, Don Toliver and Speedy’s latest track, LV Bag, featuring J-Hope and Pharrell, has officially been released, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. The collaboration, which was announced earlier this week, has quickly become a hot topic across social media, with listeners praising the artists for delivering a stylish and catchy song.

Toliver first confirmed the song’s release date on Monday, February 17, announcing that it would drop on Friday, February 21 - and now that it’s here, it’s safe to say the wait was worth it. Fans got their first taste of LV Bag last month when Pharrell previewed the track during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris. As the song played in the background, Pharrell and his longtime collaborator Nigo walked out to greet notable front-row attendees, including J-Hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper. The brief snippet of the track instantly sparked excitement, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

Now that LV Bag is available on YouTube Musice and Spotify, fans are taking to social media to rave about its smooth production, catchy vibe, and the fiery rap between Don Toliver, J-Hope, and Pharrell. Given the lineup of talented artists involved, expectations were high; and the song has certainly lived up to the hype.

Beyond this collaboration, J-Hope is gearing up for an even bigger year. The BTS member recently teased new solo music in his Beginning of a New Dream YouTube video, where a cryptic caption reading “2025. 03.” left fans speculating about a possible March release. Shortly after, his label BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that J-Hope will, in fact, be dropping new music next month, marking his first official solo project since his six-track EP Hope On the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024.

This upcoming release will also be his first new song since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024, making it an especially meaningful comeback for both the artist and his fans. As fans continue streaming LV Bag on repeat, many are already looking ahead to J-Hope’s solo comeback in March. With LV Bag setting the tone and new music on the horizon, it’s shaping up to be an exciting year for J-Hope and his fans.