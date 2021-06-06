LISTEN: BTS’ RM kicks off 2021 Festa with a raw, husky voiced melodious solo track Bicycle; Shares a warm note

BTS’ leader RM dropped a solo entirely self-made song on BANGTAN TV as a part of Festa 2021. Read on to know more about it!

June has been BTS month since their debut in 2013. More than ever, June holds more importance this year as for a year, both BTS and their fandom, ARMY, have been stuck at home, feeling indescribable emotions, as the time moves on but life stands still. In 2020, BTS released their album BE, released Japanese single Stay Gold, all-English single Dynamite and much more.

Now that their debut anniversary, June 13, grows near, BTS’ leader RM has surprised fans by releasing his self-composed song titled ‘Bicycle’. RM’s husky voice echoes in the listeners’ ears as the guitar percussions make the song sound more emotional. ARMYs by now know that RM likes cycling around Seoul and feels the wind in his hair, as it takes one closer to nature and helps appreciate the smaller things in life. That is the same emotions he is talking about in the song, along with others.

The song ‘Bicycle’ is written, arranged and composed by RM himself. He shared it on the BTS blog website and also on BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel. The rapper is known for his lyrical genius and the hard-hitting lyrics he can easily pen down. In the blog, he posted a message talking about his feelings to the fans. He said that it has been three years since his mixtape ‘Mono’ came out, and Festa seemed like a good excuse for him to release a song without any commitment. He added that he wrote this song while riding on his bicycle. He also shared that the album cover is made by artist Moon Sung Sik, whom he admires a lot and expressed his gratitude towards him.

While sharing things straight from his heart, he also added that he sometimes feels sad when he puts his feet on the pedal. He said that there are many things that make him feel nostalgic, but he’s not sure why he feels sad. He also wrote in the blog post that he feels more free when he rides a bicycle, as he doesn’t have a driving license yet, so he feels physically free, which is rarely something that gets to feel.

Check out RM’s new song titled ‘Bicycle’ below:

You can also check out the blog post here.

