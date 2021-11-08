Listen: TWICE previews the tracklist for 'Formula Of Love' in a brand new album sneak peek

TWICE has released a sneak peek of their new album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3'! On November 8th, the talented girl group released a highlight medley video for their upcoming full album 'Formula of Love: O+T=＜3'. As announced, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' features a total of 17 tracks, including the title song 'Scientist.'

The album contains tracks by TWICE's subunits, different versions of recent releases and some new music for fans. The first track 'Scientist', which is also the title track sounds like a slow-burn, sensuous kind of song, different from TWICE's signature cheerful songs. The other b-side tracks include 'Moonlight', 'Icon', 'Cruel', 'Real You', 'FILA (Fall In Love Again)', 'Last Waltz', 'Espresso', 'Rewind', 'Cactus', 'Push & Pull' (Jihyo, Dahyun and Sana), 'Hello' (Nayeon, Momo and Chaeyoung), '13. 1,3,2' (Jeongyeon, Mina and Tzuyu), 'Candy', 'The Feels (Korean version), 'The Feels' (Digital version), 'Scientist' (R3HAB remix).

You can listen to the album preview below:

Recently, The music video for TWICE's first English single 'The Feels' surpassed 100 million views on November 2. This is about one month and 17 hours since its release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). 'The Feels' is TWICE’s 19th music video to hit 100 million views. TWICE continues to hold the record as the girl group with the most music videos that have over 100 million views. Congratulations to TWICE.

'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' premieres on November 12 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

