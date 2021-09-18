Little Things: Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal starrer season finale date announced

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal have made us all fall in love with their realistic love tale in Netflix’s Little Things. Kavya and Dhruv have made us all laugh with them, cry with them and more importantly, they have made us all love the little things in our lives. Well, it is time for us to bid them goodbye as the OTT platform has announced the season finale today.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the OTT giant shared the poster of Little Things featuring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal and announced that the season finale will premiere on October 15. In the poster we can see Kavya in her usual chirpy behaviour as she stands in a quirky pose on the beach and Dhruv can be seen walking behind her and looking at her. Sharing this poster, Netflix wrote, “We laughed with them, cried with them, now it’s almost time to bid them farewell. Par uske pehle ek momo + biryani celebration toh banti hai na? Join us for the final season of Little Things, streaming 15th October.”

Take a look:

The moment this was announced fans took to the comments section to shower love. Some were happy that they would finally get to see a season of little things and some were upset that this is going to be the final season.

For the unversed, Little Things is a simple story about love, life, career and the simple choices we make in life. It is a story of a couple Dhruv and Kavya who is in a live-in relationship and how they deal with the ups and downs of their life.

