Little Things Season 4 Review: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar's mushy love story comes to a wholesome end

Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar

Creator: Dhruv Sehgal

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Stars: 3/5

Dice Media India and Netflix India have finally dropped the much anticipated Little Things Season 4 and it is everything you would expect from a series that has grown over us since 2016. The final season of Little Things sees Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar inviting us back into their journey which starts off with a near-perfect trip in the picturesque locales of God's own country.



Dhruv and Kavya's journey has come a long way and we are now in familiar territory as we largely know them, their annoying habits and even relate with them. The season begins with the makers navigating between the past (Dhruv's time in Finland) and the present (their Kerala trip).

Like every other long-distance relationship, the show highlights the not so easy-breezy situations and the onscreen couple explore that amidst the breathtaking and lush greenery of Alleppey and Munnar. Like every other season, this one is also full of adorable moments, work stress and fights. Well, it wouldn't be Little Things if it wasn't an amalgamation of all these relatable and genuine 'little things' that this modern-day couple in their late 20s address.

While Dhruv and Mithila again have already made us fall in love with them, they dish out an applaud-worthy performance and win hearts all over again. However, it is their effortless family chemistry that seems to be the cherry on the cake. The fourth season of the show keeps little focus on supporting actors with Dhruv and Kavya at the centre of it all.

Halfway through the series, we already know where the story is heading and a goodbye is inevitable, but it is the wholesome end created by Dhruv Sehgal that tugs at your heart. At one point, Dhruv and Kavya even wonder how their tight-knit bond lasted for a long time. To which, Kavya says, "I guess we like solving things," and these few words sum up their relationship.

While Little Things doesn't bring anything brand new to the table, it is the stunning visuals of South India and the unmatched background score that are a big win. From regional music such as Thrissur Pooram and soulful English tracks to even 90s Bollywood music, the web series will leave you smiling.

Little Things is a collision of two imperfectly perfect world's and it is hard to miss this mushy yet heartwarming journey.

